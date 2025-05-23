Roope Hintz Injury: Sustains injury in Game 2

Hintz suffered an apparent lower leg or ankle injury in Friday's Game 2 versus the Oilers, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Hintz was slashed near the top of his skate by Darnell Nurse in the third period, and the Dallas center needed help off the ice. The 28-year-old's status is in question for Sunday's Game 3 in Edmonton. If Hintz can't play, Wyatt Johnston would likely ascend to a top-six role while Oscar Back would draw back into the lineup on the fourth line.