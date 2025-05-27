Roope Hintz News: Set to play in Game 4

Hintz (lower body) took warmups on the first line and is expected to play in Game 4 versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz was officially a game-time call, but it looks like he is good to go after missing Game 3. The 28-year-old sustained the injury on a slash by Darnell Nurse in Game 2, but the Stars should get a boost from having their top-line center back in action. Evgenii Dadonov will check out of the lineup to accommodate Hintz's return.