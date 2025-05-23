Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Pair of points in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal, added an assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins has had a goal and an assist in each of the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. Getting more offense from the 32-year-old makes life easier for the Oilers, though they aren't as dependent on their top players as usual. The forward is now at five goals, eight assists, 27 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 13 playoff outings.

