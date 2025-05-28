Sam Bennett News: Two points Wednesday

Bennett scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two PIM, doled out for hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Bennett filled the stat sheet in this contest. The 28-year-old also took a late penalty with the Panthers leading by a goal, but his teammates killed it off and he made up for the misdeed by finishing off the win with the empty-netter. Bennett has four goals and three assists in the Eastern Conference Finals, putting him at 10 goals, six helpers, 51 shots, 86 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 17 playoff outings. His 16 points have him tied for second on the Panthers this postseason, even with Matthew Tkachuk and one behind Aleksander Barkov for the team lead.