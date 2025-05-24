Sam Reinhart Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Reinhart (lower body) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Reinhart left Thursday's Game 2 after taking a hit from Carolina's Sebastian Aho, and after one more shift, he did not return. Now, the 29-year-old Reinhart, who has been productive in the postseason with four goals and seven assists in 13 games, will miss at least one additional game because of it with Maurice still calling him day-to-day. With him out, Jesper Boqvist will play in his place on the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues.