Sam Reinhart Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Reinhart won't return to Thursday's game against Carolina due to a lower-body injury.

Reinhart was presumably hurt on what appeared to be a hip check from Sebastian Aho, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Reinhart attempted to come out for one shift after that before exiting the game for good. He had no points and one hit across 5:37 of ice time Thursday, which gives him four goals and 11 points in 14 playoff appearances this year.