Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Garners helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Steel recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Steel took a shot that got redirected in by Tyler Seguin late in the third period to stretch the Stars' lead to 5-3. After a quiet first round, Steel had four points over six games in the second round versus the Jets. He's now at one goal, six assists, seven shots on net, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 playoff contests. His versatility and defensive work will keep him in the lineup, even if he's stuck in a bottom-six role most of the time.

