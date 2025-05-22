Sean Walker Injury: Dealing with potential injury

Walker (undisclosed) may not be available for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Walker was briefly knocked out Thursday's Game 2, but he was able to complete the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has had to take on a larger role in the absence of Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) in recent games. Should Walker be unavailable, Chatfield or Alexander Nikishin would be candidates to fill his spot in the lineup.