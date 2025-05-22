Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker Injury: Dealing with potential injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Walker (undisclosed) may not be available for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Walker was briefly knocked out Thursday's Game 2, but he was able to complete the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has had to take on a larger role in the absence of Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) in recent games. Should Walker be unavailable, Chatfield or Alexander Nikishin would be candidates to fill his spot in the lineup.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now