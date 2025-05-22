Sean Walker Injury: Dealing with potential injury
Walker (undisclosed) may not be available for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Walker was briefly knocked out Thursday's Game 2, but he was able to complete the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has had to take on a larger role in the absence of Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) in recent games. Should Walker be unavailable, Chatfield or Alexander Nikishin would be candidates to fill his spot in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now