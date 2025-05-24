Fantasy Hockey
Sean Walker

Sean Walker Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Walker (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 in Florida on Saturday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Walker participated in Saturday's morning skate, but he left the ice before the end of practice. Walker was injured in the second period of Game 2 on Thursday, playing only 9:52. Should Walker sit out Saturday's clash, look for rookie Alexander Nikishin to enter the lineup in place of Walker.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
