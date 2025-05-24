Sean Walker Injury: Not expected to play

Walker (undisclosed) won't play Saturday in Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Walker participated in part of warmups but ultimately won't be able to suit up for Game 3. The 30-year-old defenseman was a game-time decision after sustaining an injury he was able to partially play through in Game 2. Walker will be replaced by Alexander Nikishin in the lineup Saturday.