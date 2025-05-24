Fantasy Hockey
Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Walker (undisclosed) won't play Saturday in Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Walker participated in part of warmups but ultimately won't be able to suit up for Game 3. The 30-year-old defenseman was a game-time decision after sustaining an injury he was able to partially play through in Game 2. Walker will be replaced by Alexander Nikishin in the lineup Saturday.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
