Sean Walker Injury: Set to miss out Monday
Walker (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Panthers on Monday.
Walker's absence will stretch a blue line that is already without Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed). As a result, both Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin will be in the lineup again for the Hurricanes in a must-win Game 4. The 30-year-old Walker had been contributing offensively prior to getting hurt, generating one goal and two assists in his last four outings.
