Sebastian Aho News: Nabs power-play helper
Aho recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.
Aho hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since his four-game streak to end the first round. The 27-year-old is up to four goals, eight assists, seven power-play points, 31 shots on net, 42 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff contests. The Hurricanes are facing a 3-0 series deficit heading into Monday's Game 4, and if Aho doesn't pick up the pace on offense, they'll see their playoff run come to an end.
