Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Nabs power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Aho recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Aho hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since his four-game streak to end the first round. The 27-year-old is up to four goals, eight assists, seven power-play points, 31 shots on net, 42 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff contests. The Hurricanes are facing a 3-0 series deficit heading into Monday's Game 4, and if Aho doesn't pick up the pace on offense, they'll see their playoff run come to an end.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now