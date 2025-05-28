Sergei Bobrovsky News: Gives up three goals in win
Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Bobrovsky had his worst performance since Game 3 of the second round versus Toronto, he was good enough to punch the Panthers' ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight year. The 36-year-old can't be blamed for Sebastian Aho's two goals, which came on Florida turnovers. Bobrovsky is now 12-5 with a 2.11 GAA and a .912 save percentage, and he's locked in as ever. He'll get a bit of time to rest before the Cup Finals start, which will be against the Oilers or the Stars.
