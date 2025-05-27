Sergei Bobrovsky News: Stuck with tough Game 4 loss

Bobrovsky turned aside 25 of 26 shots Monday as the Panthers fell 3-0 to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Carolina's final two goals were scored into an empty net.

Florida was going for a sweep to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, but instead the Panthers couldn't solve Frederik Andersen in the Canes' crease, giving Bobrovsky no margin for error. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner still delivered an excellent performance, with the only puck to get past him coming on a wicked snapshot from Logan Stankoven midway through the second period. Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in eight straight starts, posting a stellar 1.13 GAA and .953 save percentage over that stretch, and he'll look to punch the Panthers' tickets to the finals in Game 5 on Wednesday.