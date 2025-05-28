Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine in Game 5

Bobrovsky will guard the road goal in Game 5 on Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Bobrovsky will take a second chance at closing out the Eastern Conference Finals after allowing one goal on 26 shots in a 3-0 loss in Game 4 on Monday. That was his first loss in five games, but he's now gone eight contests without allowing more than two goals. Bobrovsky is 7-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .919 save percentage over nine road games this postseason.