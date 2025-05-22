Sergei Bobrovsky News: Third shutout of playoffs

Bobrovsky made 17 saves in Thursday's 5-0 victory over Carolina in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The shutout was Bobrovsky's third of the playoffs; the Panthers now lead the best-of-7 series 2-0 heading home to Sunrise. Bob wasn't really tested, and the goal that did go in was overturned on an offside. The shutout belonged to the whole team -- their pressure game from the drop of the puck had the Canes confused and off-balance all night. Bobrovsky will be between the pipes in Game 3 on Saturday.