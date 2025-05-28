Seth Jones News: Contributes assist Wednesday

Jones notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Jones wasn't a big factor on offense in the Eastern Conference Finals, as this was his first point to go with three shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The defenseman is up to seven points, a plus-9 rating, 20 shots on net, 38 hits and 24 blocked shots over 17 playoff appearances. While he's not making the biggest impact, his defensive work alone will keep him in a top-four role.