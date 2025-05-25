Steven Kampfer News: Hanging up skates

Kampfer has officially retired from professional hockey, according to the NHL Alumni X account.

After a career spanning four franchises, 11 NHL seasons and 231 NHL games, Kampfer is officially calling it a career. The 36-year-old, who spent the majority of his time in the league with the Bruins, last played in the NHL in 2020, and he has spent the last four seasons between the AHL and KHL. The 2022 Olympian scored 15 goals and added 24 assists in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 with Boston.