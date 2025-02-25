Stuart Skinner News: Starting in Tampa Bay

Skinner will patrol the road crease Tuesday against the Lightning, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner will look to rebound Tuesday after allowing five goals in a loss to Philadelphia in his first appearance following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 26-year-old will have his hands full against a Tampa Bay squad that is tied for second in the NHL with 3.57 goals per game. Skinner is 1-2-0 with a 3.77 GAA and a woeful .836 save percentage over three career appearances against the Lightning.