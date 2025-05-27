Tomas Tatar News: Signs overseas deal

Tatar agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Swiss club EV Zug on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Tatar was headed to free agency this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but will make the early jump to Europe. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft, the 34-year-old winger has appeared in 927 NHL games for six different franchises, racking up 227 goals and 269 assists. At this point, Tatar's move likely will mark the end of his NHL career -- though he will almost certainly suit up for Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics.