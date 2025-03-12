Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers Injury: Absent for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Myers (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens, so he may be feeling a little worse for wear. Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday, while Myers' absence will allow Elias Pettersson to stay in the lineup. The 35-year-old Myers' next chance to play is Saturday versus the Blackhawks, which is the first game of a back-to-back.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now