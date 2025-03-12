Tyler Myers Injury: Absent for Wednesday's game

Myers (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens, so he may be feeling a little worse for wear. Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday, while Myers' absence will allow Elias Pettersson to stay in the lineup. The 35-year-old Myers' next chance to play is Saturday versus the Blackhawks, which is the first game of a back-to-back.