Tyler Seguin News: Three points in Game 1 win

Seguin scored twice on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Seguin's first goal came on a breakaway after an Edmonton turnover. He added two more points, including an insurance tally, in the Stars' five-goal third period. The Western Conference Finals are already off to a better start for Seguin than the second round -- he was limited to just one assist over six games versus the Jets. Overall, he's earned four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff contests.