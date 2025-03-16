Zach Hyman Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Hyman (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Rangers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Hyman was limited to a season-low 10:36 of ice time in Friday's win over the Islanders and his availability remains uncertain Sunday. However, the veteran winger was a full participant in morning skate, per Nugent-Bowman. Hyman has 22 goals and 37 points through 61 games this year.