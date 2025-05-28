Zach Hyman Injury: Headed for surgery

Hyman (upper body) will undergo surgery Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the postseason, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman's postseason will end with the 32-year-old winger having generated five goals and six helpers in 15 outings. For now, there has been no indication whether this will impact the Toronto native's availability for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Without Hyman in the lineup, Viktor Arvidsson could be pressed into a top-six role after having been a healthy scratch for five games.