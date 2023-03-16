Fantasy Sports
March Madness Betting Promos, Apps, Trends and Odds - Thursday Round of 64

Follow along for day one of March Madness with the best betting promos, apps, odds, and trends for Thursday, March 16. Learn how to bet on March Madness.
Thursday Mar 16, 2023
Let The March Madness Of Unders Begin With the BetMGM Bonus Code

Al MacMilan  : 

Caleb Love's unsuccessful three-point attempt at the conclusion of the 2022 national championship resulted in Kansas securing its fourth NCAA championship, further highlighting the disappointing performance for Over betting in the NCAA tournament.

The Over was notably unsuccessful during the 2022 March Madness betting. Although it succeeded in 13 of the tournament's initial 19 games, it failed in 31 of the remaining 48 games, including a 3-12 record during the final two weekends. The Over fell short by 11 points in the national championship.

A $100 bet placed on the Over for each of the 67 games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament would have resulted in a loss of $790, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of -11.8%. This outcome was a significant improvement compared to 2021.

An examination of March Madness Over/Under Betting History reveals that since 2018, the Over has a record of 119-144 (.452) in tournament games. In three of those four tournaments, the Over's ROI was -10% or worse.

A profitable tournament for the Over has not occurred since 2017, when it reached +16%—one of only three tournaments since 2005 with an ROI of +1% or better.

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOBONUS is offering new players a fantastic first bet offer, worth up to $1,000, with one of the best sportsbooks in the country. Mass sports betting fans can use this fabulous welcome bonus to bet on March Madness and the entire 2023 NCAA tournament.

To grab the BetMGM Massachusetts first bet offer, all you need to do is place a minimum $10 wager on any sport. If your bet scores a win, you'll be paid out in cash! And if it doesn't? No worries, BetMGM Massachusetts will give you a full refund in bonus credits with just a 1x roll Over requirement. This is truly one of the best Massachusetts betting promos out there! So, go ahead and sign up using the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOBONUS for that sweet $1,000 first bet bonus today.

If you are located in other states, you can also use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and claim a welcome offer.

Need To Know 2023 NCAA Tournament Fun Facts

Al MacMilan  : 

March Madness is in full swing as the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament showcases 68 high-flying teams vying for the ultimate glory – the national championship. This adrenaline-pumping 84th edition of the annual competition tipped off on March 14th, with the grand finale set for April 3rd at the iconic NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Among the teams making history are the ASUN champion Kennesaw State Owls, who are set to make their NCAA tournament debut. The Furman Paladins, the Southern Conference champs, will grace the big stage for the first time since 1980, adding to the excitement of this year's event. The Texas A&M University system has also etched its name in the annals of NCAA history, becoming the first to have two member institutions (Texas A&M and Texas A&M Corpus Christi) compete in the same tournament.

The Texas Southern Tigers, with a record 20 losses, have defied the odds and tied the record for the most losses by a team making the NCAA tournament. Their resilience and tenacity will be put to the test as they compete with the nation's elite collegiate basketball programs in this exhilarating showdown.

2023 NCAA Tournament Facts:

  • Most Championships: UCLA (11)
  • Longest Without Tournament Appearance: Furman (43 years)
  • First appearance: Kennesaw State

#1 Seeds By School:

  • North Carolina (17)
  • Kansas (16)
  • Duke (14)
  • Kentucky (12)

How To Download The Best March Madness Betting Apps

Paul Shapiro  : 

You can download the best March Madness betting apps and start claiming betting promos by following a few simple steps.

Once you've decided which app you want to download, head to the Apple App Store or Google Play to search for it. Type in the name of the app, hit search and "GET" to begin the download process.

Up To $1,500 on Caesars With This March Madness Promo - Tons Of Potential March Madness Underdogs!

Al MacMilan  : 

Betting on moneyline underdogs during NCAA March Madness has proven to be a profitable strategy historically. Underdogs have held a 56.9% win rate against the spread (ATS) in the first round of the NCAA tournament dating back to 2005. While the beating favorites often advance in the tournament, underdogs frequently cover the spread, making them a valuable option for bettors seeking value and potential upsets in the early rounds of the competition.

In recent years, with increased sports betting markets opening across the United States due to the spread of legalized online wagering, the measure of expectation on the favorite has grown even higher, causing the Underdog to cash at an even higher rate than normal.

Since 2019, underdogs have had a 58.3% success rate against the spread (ATS), generating a profit of +$1096 for bettors who placed $100 on each underdog ATS line. In the first round of last year's NCAA tournament, betting underdogs won outright in 10 out of 32 games, resulting in a profit of +9.54 units on the moneyline.

Caesars Sportsbook recently launched its mobile betting app in Massachusetts, offering a special promotion to celebrate the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament. New customers in the state can use the Caesars sportsbook Massachusetts promo code ROTO1BET to earn a $1,500 bonus bet on their first wager during the event. The timely launch of online sports betting in Cod state aims to increase engagement and interest in sports betting within Massachusetts.

In other states, you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet up to $1,250.

In other states, you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet up to $1,250.

