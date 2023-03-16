Let The March Madness Of Unders Begin With the BetMGM Bonus Code

Caleb Love's unsuccessful three-point attempt at the conclusion of the 2022 national championship resulted in Kansas securing its fourth NCAA championship, further highlighting the disappointing performance for Over betting in the NCAA tournament.

The Over was notably unsuccessful during the 2022 March Madness betting. Although it succeeded in 13 of the tournament's initial 19 games, it failed in 31 of the remaining 48 games, including a 3-12 record during the final two weekends. The Over fell short by 11 points in the national championship.

A $100 bet placed on the Over for each of the 67 games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament would have resulted in a loss of $790, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of -11.8%. This outcome was a significant improvement compared to 2021.

An examination of March Madness Over/Under Betting History reveals that since 2018, the Over has a record of 119-144 (.452) in tournament games. In three of those four tournaments, the Over's ROI was -10% or worse.

A profitable tournament for the Over has not occurred since 2017, when it reached +16%—one of only three tournaments since 2005 with an ROI of +1% or better.

