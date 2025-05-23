Aaron Hickey Injury: Playing in finale

Hickey (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's trip to Wolverhamptoin, according to manager Thomas Frank. "[Aaron] Hickey will be involved in the squad on Sunday. [I'm] very pleased for him. He's worked very hard and this is a little bonus before he goes into the summer"

Hickey has been working his way back from a hamstring injury throughout the season, and was originally expected to miss the entire year. In the end he's managed to recover and is now looking set for a return during the season finale. It's likely to only be a few minutes but it's still a great sign in his recovery.