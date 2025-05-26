Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes two against former club

Ramsdale conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the season finale, ending a 30-appearances campaign with only three clean sheets.

Ramsdale conceded two goals, including a late strike from Martin Odegaard, in Southampton's final game of the campaign. He made six quality saves to keep his side in contention but couldn't prevent defeat. That said, his leadership and experience remained important throughout the season as he averaged 4.16 saves per game while conceding 66 goals. He will aim to improve under new coach Will Still in the Championship next season after Southampton finished last and are relegated from the Premier League.