Wan-Bissaka assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Ipswich Town.

Wan-Bissaka created Jarrod Bowen's goal in the 55th minute to give West Ham the 2-1 lead with his fifth assist in the season. The midfielder finished the campaign with 76 crosses (16 accurate) and 111 clearances over 37 appearances (36 starts).