Abdul Fatawu Injury: Aiming return in pre-season

Fatawu (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and is aiming to return for the pre-season, he announced in a video posted by the club.

Fatawu suffered an ACL injury in early November that ruled him out for the season and has since then worked on his rehabilitation. He is progressing well and has intensified his training sessions with the aim to come back fully fit for the pre-season with Leicester. He will play again in the Championship, a league he already knows since he played 40 games in 2023 with Leicester as an undisputed starter, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.