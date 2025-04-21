Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed

Ruiz is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Ruiz was reported out ahead of the match due to an undisclosed injury, but now has some more clarity around the situation, as it has been confirmed to be a hamstring injury. This will be something to monitor, as depending on the severity, he could be done for the season. This is forcing a change, with Yaser Asprilla joining the starting XI while Arnaut Danjuma moves to Ruiz's spot at forward.