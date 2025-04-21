Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Ruiz is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Ruiz was reported out ahead of the match due to an undisclosed injury, but now has some more clarity around the situation, as it has been confirmed to be a hamstring injury. This will be something to monitor, as depending on the severity, he could be done for the season. This is forcing a change, with Yaser Asprilla joining the starting XI while Arnaut Danjuma moves to Ruiz's spot at forward.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now