Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi News: Nets closing goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Hakimi recorded one goal on two shots to go along with four chances created and one cross in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Hakimi was his usual self on the flank Saturday, being a nuisance on both sides of the ball and adding a goal after finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. That said, he also added a clearance and five tackles in the defense. He seems to be in typical form heading into the UCL final, a match he will likely need to play a major factor in if they want to secure the win.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain

