Achraf Hakimi News: Nets closing goal

Hakimi recorded one goal on two shots to go along with four chances created and one cross in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Hakimi was his usual self on the flank Saturday, being a nuisance on both sides of the ball and adding a goal after finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. That said, he also added a clearance and five tackles in the defense. He seems to be in typical form heading into the UCL final, a match he will likely need to play a major factor in if they want to secure the win.