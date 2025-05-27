Adam Aznou News: Returns to Bayern

Aznou has returned to Bayern Munich from his loan with Real Valladolid, accoridng to his parent club.

Aznou is returning to his parent club early this season, as he has departed Valladolid to join back up with his German parent club. This is so the defender can link back up with the club in time for the Club World Cup in America. He ends his time in Spain seeing a starting role to conclude the campaign, starting in 10 of his 13 appearances while notching 10 interceptions, 26 clearances and 28 tackles.