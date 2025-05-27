Adam Hlozek News: Career year
Hlozek scored eight goals and added three assists during his first season in Hoffenheim.
Hlozek failed to get going during his first seasons in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, but finally found his footing in Hoffenheim. The forward was excellent throughout the season, scoring and linking up well despite injuries plaguing the attack. Hlozek should remain a key part of the Hoffenheim attack going forward.
