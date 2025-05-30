Adam Wharton Injury: Won't play in U21 Euros

Wharton (concussion) won't represent England at the U21 Euros, according to Henry Winter of World Soccer Magazine.

Wharton missed the final game of the 2024/25 season with a concussion, and while the reason for his squad release was only described as "medical problems," there's a chance he's still feeling the concussion effects. Wharton had an injury-marred season in 2024/25, as he was limited to only 20 appearances (16 starts) in the Premier League while missing time with groin, ankle and hip issues outside of his latest concussion. If he's healthy for 2025/26, he should be a key member of the Palace squad as long as he's not transferred to another club during the summer. He's been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent months.