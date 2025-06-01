Adilson Malanda News: Tallies 11 clearances in win

Malanda registered 11 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Malanda reached double digits in clearances for the third time this season as his side worked towards its fifth clean sheet in 17 matches played. Additionally, the lone interception raised his count to nine over that period. He's now one of two members of the squad to have recorded every minute in the 2025 campaign, throughout which he has featured as a right-sided center-back.