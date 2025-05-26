Fantasy Soccer
Adnan Januzaj headshot

Adnan Januzaj News: Leads tam in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Januzaj registered six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Januzaj didn't appear until halftime of Saturday's contest but still had a decent match, leading his team with six crosses while adding three chances created. This marks his 18th appearance (five starts) of the season, notching two goals on 16 shots and one assist on 17 chances created in his 600 minutes of play.

Adnan Januzaj
Las Palmas
