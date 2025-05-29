Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Beck headshot

Adrian Beck News: Role grows

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Beck made 32 appearances (18 starts), scoring four times and assisting once in the Bundesliga.

Beck's role has continued to develop in the Bundesliga. The midfielder took on a large role to close out the campaign and played a big role in the back half of the season. He earned the manager's trust and should be in for a large role next season especially with the departure of Paul Wanner back to Munich.

Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
