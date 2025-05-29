Adrian Beck News: Role grows
Beck made 32 appearances (18 starts), scoring four times and assisting once in the Bundesliga.
Beck's role has continued to develop in the Bundesliga. The midfielder took on a large role to close out the campaign and played a big role in the back half of the season. He earned the manager's trust and should be in for a large role next season especially with the departure of Paul Wanner back to Munich.
