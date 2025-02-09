Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Beck

Adrian Beck News: Shot on target in win

RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Beck registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg.

Beck registered his second shot on target in three outings and registered a chance created for a second consecutive game. He also continues to do well with the cross, as he recorded at least one accurate cross for the third time in four matches. Additionally, his 24 completed passes marked his second-highest total of the season.

Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
