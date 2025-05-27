Adrian Bernabe News: Delivers late assist

Bernabe delivered the assist for the winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Bernabe entered the match early due to an injury to Mandela Keita and proved to be one of the saviors since he assisted Jacob Ondrejka's winning goal in stoppage time to secure a precious win that keeps Parma in the Italian top flight. His vision and precise passing were crucial in his first Serie A season. He contributed one goal, one assist, 22 chances created and 29 crosses in 21 appearances for Parma.