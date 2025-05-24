Fantasy Soccer
Adrian News: Limited action in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Adrian had one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Adrian faced two shots on target and conceded one goal to Rafa Mir in the 75th minute. He had limited opportunities to make significant saves due to Valencia's attacking pressure. Adrian's experience remains valuable for Real Betis ahead of their upcoming Conference League final on Wednesday against Chelsea.

