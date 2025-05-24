Adrian News: Limited action in goal
Adrian had one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.
Adrian faced two shots on target and conceded one goal to Rafa Mir in the 75th minute. He had limited opportunities to make significant saves due to Valencia's attacking pressure. Adrian's experience remains valuable for Real Betis ahead of their upcoming Conference League final on Wednesday against Chelsea.
