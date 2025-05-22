Adrien Rabiot News: Midfield maestro in first season

Rabiot tallied nine goals and four assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Rabiot showcased his versatility and attacking prowess from midfield contributing significantly to Marseille's offensive play during his first season in the Velodrome. The Frenchman's ability to control the tempo and contribute to goals made him an indispensable asset to help the team qualify for the next Champions League campaign and finish second in the standings behind PSG. Reports suggest he is feeling good in Marseille and will likely continue his journey with the club with a possible contract extension.