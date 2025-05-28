Agustin Oliveros Injury: Making progress in recovery

Oliveros (fracture) continues to work off the field after 10 weeks of a rehabilitation that is estimated to last 4-6 months, according to the club's kinesiologist Sebastian Astrada.

Oliveros hasn't played since March 1 after being a permanent starter in Rayos' defense for much of the 2024/25 campaign. The long offseason period will give him plenty of time to get closer to full fitness, although he might miss the early stages of the Apertura tournament in July. Both Alexis Pena and Emilio Lara have been the team's most active center-backs in Oliveros' absence, with full-back Alejandro Mayorga recently stepping into the three-man defense.