Aiden O'Neill headshot

Aiden O'Neill News: Getting regular starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

O'Neill had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Looks to be that O'Neill will likely stary in the starting XI for NYCFC for the time being, having already made four appearances in the lineup since signing from Liege. In those five games, the midfielder had logged in five crosses (zero accurate), six tackles, four interceptions and five clearances.

Aiden O'Neill
New York City FC
