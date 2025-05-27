Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aissa Mandi headshot

Aissa Mandi News: Defensive reliability in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Mandi made 29 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, contributing to three clean sheets.

Mandi's experience and defensive acumen provided stability to Lille's backline when called upon in the squad rotation. His positional awareness and tackling contributed to 31 tackles and 51 clearances in Ligue 1, helping the team secure a place in the next Europa League campaign. Mandi's leadership qualities were valuable throughout the season and should remain an asset next season as well.

Aissa Mandi
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now