Aissa Mandi News: Defensive reliability in rotation

Mandi made 29 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, contributing to three clean sheets.

Mandi's experience and defensive acumen provided stability to Lille's backline when called upon in the squad rotation. His positional awareness and tackling contributed to 31 tackles and 51 clearances in Ligue 1, helping the team secure a place in the next Europa League campaign. Mandi's leadership qualities were valuable throughout the season and should remain an asset next season as well.