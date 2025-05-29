Aitor Paredes News: Steady defensive presence

Paredes started in 21 of his 23 league appearances for Athletic Club. He also started in eight of his 10 UEFA Europa League outings.

Athletic Club regularly fielded either Paredes, Dani Vivian or Yeray Alvarez (thigh) at center-back, and all three players performed at a reliable level when needed. This was the second straight season in which Paredes logged at least 20 starts, so in a worst-case scenario, he'll remain a depth piece for the club while making the occasional start. His fantasy upside will remain exclusively tied to what he can do in terms of defensive stats, though.