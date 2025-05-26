Ajani Fortune News: Scores first goal of season

Fortune scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

Fortune was able to secure his first goal and goal contribution of the season Sunday, scoring the second goal of the contest in the 20th minute. This comes in his 13th appearance of the season, seeing his sixth start as well. That said, he has started in four of their past five games, with the goal likely to earn him more time as well.