Alan Matturro headshot

Alan Matturro Injury: Stays out for Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Matturro (thigh) hasn't been called up for Saturday's game versus Bologna.

Matturro will sit out his seventh straight game due to a thigh injury that was initially considered minor. He played more than in the previous campaign but was still a deputy in a pair of roles. He finished up with 11 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 clearances and three blocks in 13 appearances (nine starts), contributing to two clean sheets.

