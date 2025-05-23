Alan Matturro Injury: Stays out for Bologna match
Matturro (thigh) hasn't been called up for Saturday's game versus Bologna.
Matturro will sit out his seventh straight game due to a thigh injury that was initially considered minor. He played more than in the previous campaign but was still a deputy in a pair of roles. He finished up with 11 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 clearances and three blocks in 13 appearances (nine starts), contributing to two clean sheets.
