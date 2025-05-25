Albert Gudmundsson News: Limited to end campaign

Gudmundsson registered two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Udinese.

Limitation defines Gudmundsson's 2024-25 season in a nutshell. Compared to his previous campaign, the midfielder cut his appearance tally by more than 10 mostly because of thigh injuries. While available though, he regularly started and still managed to log Fiorentina's second-most goals this season, six with 15 shots on target. Gudmundsson also recorded an assist via 15 chances created and just a few accurate crosses.