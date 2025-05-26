Albert Rusnak News: Continues goal barrage

Rusnak scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Rusnak converted a late second half penalty Saturday to mark his seventh goal of the season and lift Seattle to a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Dallas. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the dynamic attacking-midfielder has created 16 chances while scoring five goals. Having now netted seven times across his first 14 appearances (10 starts), Rusnak is on pace to exceed his previous career-best of 11 goals in a single MLS campaign.