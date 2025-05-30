Albert Rusnak News: Seven crosses in victory
Rusnak had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over San Diego FC.
Rusnak led the Seattle attacking effort Wednesday with seven attempted crosses (three accurate) as they earned three points from a 1-0 victory over San Diego. The attacking midfielder has poured the ball into the box over his last three appearances (three starts), attempting a total of 23 crosses (six accurate) and creating 10 chances. Over his first 15 appearances (11 starts), Rusnak has scored seven goals and supplied three assists.
